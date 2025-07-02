UPDATE 2-Ugandan military helicopter crashes at Somalia's Mogadishu airport

A Ugandan military helicopter deployed with the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia crashed at Mogadishu airport on Wednesday, a Ugandan military spokesperson told Reuters.

Three of the helicopter's eight occupants survived the incident, said the spokesperson, Felix Kulayigye, though he did not provide details on the fate of the other five people. There was a fire at the crash site, which emergency responders were trying to extinguish, he said.

The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) said in a statement that "search and rescue operations are currently underway to retrieve the remaining crew and passengers." The helicopter crash landed at Mogadishu's international airport just before touching down, AUSSOM said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Somalia's state-run SONNA news outlet reported that the helicopter was engulfed in flames after crashing. "We heard the blast and saw smoke and flames over a helicopter," Farah Abdulle, who works at the airport, told Reuters. "The smoke entirely covered the helicopter."

AUSSOM has more than 11,000 personnel in Somalia to help the country's military tackle Islamist group al Shabaab. The al Qaeda affiliated group has been fighting for nearly two decades to topple Somalia's internationally recognised government and establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Sharia law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)