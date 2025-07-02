Left Menu

Akashvani Srinagar launches audio studio dedicated to Amarnath Yatra

Akashvani Srinagar inaugurated a state-of-the-art audio studio on Wednesday dedicated exclusively to the special transmission of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra SANJY.According to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau PIB, the new facility has been set up to provide seamless and high-quality broadcast services to the yatris pilgrims and listeners across the globe during the Yatra period.The studio was formally inaugurated by Gurbinder Singh, Deputy Director General Engineering and Head of Office, Akashvani Srinagar.Singh termed the newly launched studio a technological leap in pilgrimage broadcasting.

  • Country:
  • India

Akashvani Srinagar inaugurated a state-of-the-art audio studio on Wednesday dedicated exclusively to the special transmission of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY).

According to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the new facility has been set up to provide seamless and high-quality broadcast services to the 'yatris' (pilgrims) and listeners across the globe during the Yatra period.

The studio was formally inaugurated by Gurbinder Singh, Deputy Director General (Engineering) and Head of Office, Akashvani Srinagar.

Singh termed the newly launched studio a ''technological leap'' in pilgrimage broadcasting. The studio has been equipped with the latest audio technologies to ensure seamless and uninterrupted transmission for the benefit of the yatris and stakeholders. ''Our aim is to make the broadcast accessible not only on the ground but also globally,'' he said.

Singh said the broadcasts for SANJY 2025 will be available across several platforms, including 103.7 MHz FM, WAVES OTT Platform, DTH services, NewsonAir Android & iOS App, and Akashvani Aradhana Channel.

Additionally, two special transmitters have been installed at Baltal and Pahalgam to ensure uninterrupted coverage along the trekking routes to the Holy Cave even in remote and high-altitude areas, he added.

The special transmission will include devotional music, daily reports from all base camps and Yatra routes, special interviews, features, segments and informative capsules, Singh said.

