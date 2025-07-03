Left Menu

Teen's Grisly Murder Unfolds as Revenge Plot in Delhi

In Delhi, a 14-year-old boy was brutally murdered in a revenge plot involving eight individuals. The investigation led to multiple arrests, with two suspects still at large. A personal vendetta allegedly motivated the heinous crime, highlighting the shocking violence within the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:14 IST
Teen's Grisly Murder Unfolds as Revenge Plot in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of violence, a 14-year-old boy was brutally murdered by a group of eight people in Delhi's outer north Haiderpur area. Among the perpetrators were four juveniles, who allegedly took turns stabbing him before disposing of his naked body in a canal, police reported on Thursday.

The teen from Jeevan Park, Siraspur, reportedly became the victim of a revenge-driven attack, having been abducted, stripped, and killed by the group. His body, riddled with stab wounds and a scarf around his neck, was discovered near the Munak Canal on July 1 at around 3:10 pm following a PCR call, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami, the case led to the arrest of main suspects Krishna alias Bhola and a juvenile from the victim's locality. Motivated by a personal vendetta, Krishna and his associates allegedly plotted the murder after suspecting the victim of being an informer. Police continue to search for two remaining suspects believed to have fled to Haridwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025