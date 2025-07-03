Teen's Grisly Murder Unfolds as Revenge Plot in Delhi

In a shocking incident of violence, a 14-year-old boy was brutally murdered by a group of eight people in Delhi's outer north Haiderpur area. Among the perpetrators were four juveniles, who allegedly took turns stabbing him before disposing of his naked body in a canal, police reported on Thursday.

The teen from Jeevan Park, Siraspur, reportedly became the victim of a revenge-driven attack, having been abducted, stripped, and killed by the group. His body, riddled with stab wounds and a scarf around his neck, was discovered near the Munak Canal on July 1 at around 3:10 pm following a PCR call, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami, the case led to the arrest of main suspects Krishna alias Bhola and a juvenile from the victim's locality. Motivated by a personal vendetta, Krishna and his associates allegedly plotted the murder after suspecting the victim of being an informer. Police continue to search for two remaining suspects believed to have fled to Haridwar.

