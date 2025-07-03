Tragic Murder in Kharghuli: Caretaker and Wife Arrested

In a shocking development, Guwahati police have apprehended a caretaker and his wife for the alleged murder of a 72-year-old woman residing in Kharghuli. The suspects are accused of having carried out the murder following an altercation.

Addressing a press briefing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Amitabh Basumatary revealed that the deceased, identified as Bandana Das, was living alone after losing her husband, with her brother's family residing nearby. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday.

Following a rigorous investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that frequent disagreements led him to act out in anger. The police have since recovered the murder weapon and related evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)