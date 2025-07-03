Left Menu

Tragic Murder in Kharghuli: Caretaker and Wife Arrested

A man and his wife have been arrested by the city police for allegedly murdering Bandana Das, a 72-year-old woman, in Guwahati's Kharghuli area. The couple allegedly killed Das after she scolded them, and later confessed to the murder. The murder weapon has been recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:37 IST
In a shocking development, Guwahati police have apprehended a caretaker and his wife for the alleged murder of a 72-year-old woman residing in Kharghuli. The suspects are accused of having carried out the murder following an altercation.

Addressing a press briefing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Amitabh Basumatary revealed that the deceased, identified as Bandana Das, was living alone after losing her husband, with her brother's family residing nearby. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday.

Following a rigorous investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that frequent disagreements led him to act out in anger. The police have since recovered the murder weapon and related evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

