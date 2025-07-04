MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Reviews KVIC Progress, Charts Roadmap for Rural Growth

In his first official visit to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) headquarters, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, conducted a comprehensive review of KVIC’s performance, achievements, and challenges, laying out a forward-looking roadmap to amplify its impact on rural livelihoods and self-employment.

The high-level meeting was convened at KVIC’s Central Office in Mumbai, with the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of MSME, KVIC, and the Coir Board. The visit marked a significant step in aligning India’s grassroots economic empowerment efforts with the larger vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Strengthening the Grassroots: A Call to Action

Minister Manjhi, in his maiden interaction with KVIC leadership, stressed the importance of decentralized employment and rural revitalization. In a detailed point-by-point discussion, he emphasized the Commission’s pivotal role in serving financially vulnerable populations, particularly artisans and rural entrepreneurs.

“Khadi is not merely a fabric. It is a fabric of economic dignity. Let us ensure that every charkha spun empowers a household,” the Minister remarked.

He called for a focused approach to skill development, especially training at the village level in charkha spinning and other traditional crafts — the foundational elements of the Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) ecosystem.

Emphasis on Flagship Schemes: PMEGP in Spotlight

A significant portion of the meeting centered on the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). Minister Manjhi offered specific suggestions for improving implementation, addressing common hurdles faced by rural applicants and small entrepreneurs.

Ease of access to finance,

Digitization of application processes,

Better handholding support for first-time entrepreneurs, and

Monitoring of units post-sanction

were some areas he emphasized for refinement.

He urged officials to make PMEGP a more robust tool for job creation, particularly for marginalized communities, women, and youth.

KVIC’s Current Footprint and Future Vision

Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman of KVIC, presented an overview of the Commission’s recent accomplishments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating:

“KVIC has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s self-reliance movement, empowering crores of artisans, weavers, and micro-entrepreneurs.”

He highlighted how Khadi has transformed from a freedom movement symbol into a dynamic economic force, generating millions of self-employment opportunities across the country.

“Khadi and Village Industries are now the soul of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. From spinning wheels to rural start-ups, KVIC embodies India's entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

Presentation on Achievements and Impact

Ms. Roop Rashi, CEO of KVIC, made a detailed presentation showcasing:

Production and sales growth in the Khadi sector

Expansion in employment opportunities through cluster development

Modernization of khadi units with solar charkhas and e-marketplaces

Implementation status of schemes like SFURTI and Honey Mission

Export potentials of select KVI products

She reaffirmed KVIC’s commitment to innovation, inclusion, and impact, stating:

“With your guidance, we will scale new heights and ensure that the benefits of every KVIC initiative reach the last mile.”

Coir Board and Integration of Eco-Industries

The meeting also featured insights from the Coir Board, highlighting efforts to promote eco-friendly coir products, improve artisan incomes in coastal belts, and integrate natural fibres into global value chains.

Discussions explored the scope for synergizing coir, khadi, and village industries to create composite rural clusters with shared infrastructure, training, and marketing channels.

Way Forward: Empowerment through Enterprise

In his concluding remarks, Minister Manjhi reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to:

Reviving traditional industries with new-age technology

Promoting women and tribal entrepreneurship

Integrating sustainability into MSME growth

Strengthening rural supply chains through KVIC-linked enterprises

He called for a mission-mode approach to reach artisans in the remotest areas, ensuring that no talent goes untapped and no community remains disconnected from the economic mainstream.

The Minister’s visit signals a renewed focus on grassroots industrialization and livelihood generation through time-tested institutions like KVIC. It also reflects a governance approach that values field-level insight, decentralization, and inclusive growth.

As India marches toward its Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, initiatives rooted in traditional strength — like Khadi, coir, and rural entrepreneurship — will be key to building a resilient, self-sufficient, and equitable economy.