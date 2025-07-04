Left Menu

Following US arrest of Mexican boxer Chavez JR, Mexico says individual has arrest warrant

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 01:47 IST
Mexico's attorney general's office on Thursday said that an individual it named as "Julio C" had been arrested in Los Angeles and had an arrest warrant in Mexico dating back to 2023 for arms trafficking and organized crime.

The statement comes after U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had been arrested by U.S. immigration officers and is being processed for expedited removal from the country.

In Mexico, statements from the attorney general's office typically only refer to someone by their first name and an initial of their last name to protect their privacy.

