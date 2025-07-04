CBI takes over probe into disappearance of Keralite in 2023

The CBI has taken over investigation into the disappearance of a 23-year old Kerala resident, who has been missing since 2023, officials said.

The agency has registered an FIR on the directions of the Kerala High Court after the father of the young man approached it with a plea seeking a comprehensive investigation into his disappearance.

Jamsheer, a B.SC. Electronics degree holder, had gone to the UAE on November 13, 2022 in search of employment.

In the petition before the high court it was submitted that he regularly communicated with the family through phone calls and text messages through WhatsApp till March 29, 2023.

However, after April 4, 2023, all contacts abruptly ceased, and his mobile number was found switched off. Two days later, his elder brother received a WhatsApp message from Jamsheer's mobile number, composed in Malayalam but using English characters, claiming that he had been arrested at Nepal airport with 1.5 kg of gold and would be granted bail in a few days.

The family learnt from the UAE immigration department that Jamsheer left the country on March 22, 2023 and arrived at Hyderabad airport next day.

In his plea, the father pleaded that despite his son's prolonged disappearance of over two years, no meaningful investigation was done by the Kerala police.

The family said it suspects foul play in the messages received and illegal detention of his son. It also said that attempts to contact authorities in Nepal also went in vain.

The father said delay in an effective investigation poses a serious risk to the son of the petitioner and therefore, the investigation may be given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) because the probe is to be conducted in different states and in other countries also.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor submitted that Jamsheer's last location, as per the mobile phone tower location was at Howrah in Kolkata.

The prosecutor also submitted that the jurisdiction of the Kerala police is limited and it will be better to entrust the matter to the CBI.

After going through both the contentions, the high court handed over the investigation to the CBI.

