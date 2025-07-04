Amit Shah Inaugurates Jairaj Sports & Convention Centre in Pune

In a landmark event that underscores the community spirit and cultural pride of the Gujarati diaspora in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated the newly constructed Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre in Pune, Maharashtra. The facility was built by the Shri Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj, a 112-year-old community organization known for its sustained contribution to the social, cultural, and educational advancement of Gujaratis in the region.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Eknath Shinde and Shri Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Shri Murlidhar Mohol, and prominent leaders and members of the Samaj.

A Monument of Community Unity and Vision

In his inaugural address, Shri Amit Shah praised the Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj for building what he described as “the most beautiful building of the Gujarati community in the country.” He emphasized the importance of collective vision, unity, and discipline, crediting the community’s harmonious effort over the past 13 years for the successful completion of this architectural feat.

The Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre, built at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore, spans an area of 2.5 lakh square feet and stands as a modern symbol of heritage, aspiration, and community empowerment. The facility includes a multipurpose convention hall, modern sports facilities, and a library, making it a hub for cultural, recreational, and intellectual engagement.

Historical and Cultural Significance of Pune

Speaking about Pune's historical relevance, Shri Shah described the city as a "sacred land" that has led the country in knowledge, nationalism, penance, and the freedom struggle. He recalled Pune’s role in inspiring the Hindavi Swarajya through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Peshwas, and later through freedom fighters like Lokmanya Tilak, who ignited the flames of independence with powerful slogans like “Swaraj is my birthright.”

He emphasized that Pune is a unique blend of traditional heritage and modern progress, having preserved ancient wisdom in Vedas and Upanishads while also fostering social change and development.

Gujarati Community’s Enduring Legacy

Reflecting on the enduring contributions of the Gujarati community, Shri Shah highlighted that wherever Gujaratis have settled—across states or around the world—they’ve not only prospered but become integral contributors to the local society’s progress. He lauded the community’s conflict-free and cohesive ethos, citing it as the reason behind the successful journey of the Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj from 1913 to 2025.

Shri Shah encouraged members to see this convention centre as more than just a building—it is a monument to perseverance, unity, and the shared legacy of over a century.

A Vision for 2047 and India's Global Ascent

Shri Amit Shah also touched upon the transformative developments in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 11 years. Highlighting major achievements, he noted:

Electrification of 20,000 villages by 2016

Sanitation revolution with toilets in 15 crore homes

Ayushman Bharat providing ₹5 lakh free healthcare to millions

Free food grain distribution to 80 crore people

Historic abrogation of Article 370 in 2019

Construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Launch of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

India’s lunar landing at the moon’s south pole (Shivshakti Point)

Bid to host the 2036 Olympics, aiming to break into the top 10 medal-winning nations

He further emphasized India's emergence as:

The 4th largest global economy

The fintech capital of the world

#1 in per capita data consumption

The 2nd largest mobile manufacturer

3rd in renewable energy, and

4th in the Global Firepower Index

Shri Shah also reiterated that terrorism, Naxalism, and unrest in the Northeast have seen drastic decline, and projected that Naxalism will be completely eradicated by March 31, 2026.

Looking ahead, he stressed that the foundation laid today by the Modi government would help India emerge as a global leader across all sectors by the time the nation celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047.

Call to Foster Learning and Culture

Shri Shah lauded the Jairaj Centre’s library housing 5,000 books and proposed a noble initiative to expand its collection to 15,000 volumes. He urged every member of the Samaj to donate at least two books, reinforcing the importance of cultivating a reading culture among the youth and preserving knowledge through literature and history.

The inauguration of the Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre is not just a milestone for the Gujarati community in Pune, but a testament to India’s thriving spirit of unity, development, and cultural preservation.