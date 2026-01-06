Left Menu

Haryana's Vision for India 2047: The Growth Engine

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized Haryana's critical role in propelling India towards its 2047 development goals. During a pre-budget workshop, stakeholders from diverse sectors convened to plan collaboratively. Saini highlighted the prepared 'Haryana Vision Document-2047' and stressed the importance of a results-focused approach for effective governance.

Updated: 06-01-2026 17:10 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday that Haryana is set to become a pivotal force in building Developed India-2047. The CM stressed the state's systematic planning for contributing effectively to the national goals.

Addressing a pre-budget workshop at Gurugram University, Chief Minister Saini unveiled the 'Haryana Vision Document-2047', crafted through comprehensive consultations and expert input. The event saw dynamic sessions with various industry, health, IT, and education sector representatives, sharing insights for the 2026-27 fiscal blueprint.

Saini pointed to the state's transformation over the past 11 years and introduced the Department of Future aimed at addressing global changes. Discussions focused on aligning departmental strategies with specific visions for impactful outcomes, as outlined by Health and Medical Education Department's Additional Chief Secretary, Sudhir Rajpal.

