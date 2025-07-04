Left Menu

3 terrorists killed as explosives detonate prematurely in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two of the deceased were identified as Sahib Khan from Tank district and Turab from South Waziristan, while the third remains unidentified.Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace handlers and facilitators linked to the incident.In a separate attack on Thursday night, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in Wana, South Waziristan, critically injuring a deputy superintendent of police.

Three terrorists were killed when explosives they were handling detonated prematurely in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The blast occurred in Kot Kundian village in Dera Ismail Khan district while the terrorists were reportedly manufacturing an improvised explosive device (IED) on Thursday night. Two of the deceased were identified as Sahib Khan from Tank district and Turab from South Waziristan, while the third remains unidentified.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace handlers and facilitators linked to the incident.

In a separate attack on Thursday night, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in Wana, South Waziristan, critically injuring a deputy superintendent of police. A police constable, identified as the DSP's gunman, went missing and is suspected to have been abducted.

The attack occurred when the police team was travelling from Wana to Toi Khula. Following the incident, security forces launched a large-scale search operation and heightened surveillance across Wana. No group has claimed responsibility, and investigators are probing the motive, with terrorism and targeted retaliation not ruled out.

South Waziristan, a former militant hub, has witnessed intermittent violence despite ongoing military operations.

