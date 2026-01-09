Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Panama says it canceled flag of US-seized oil tanker a year ago

Panama's maritime authority on Thursday said it had canceled in January of last year the ‌flag of the M Sophia, a Venezuela-linked oil tanker seized by the U.S. military this week. The U.S. military's Southern Command on Wednesday ⁠said it had intercepted the M Sophia before dawn, and described it as a "stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker." Panamanian authorities canceled the supertanker's flag on January 23, 2025, the AMP authority said ​in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 03:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Panama says it canceled flag of US-seized oil tanker a year ago

Panama's maritime authority on Thursday said it had canceled in January of last year the ‌flag of the M Sophia, a Venezuela-linked oil tanker seized by the U.S. military this week.

The U.S. military's Southern Command on Wednesday ⁠said it had intercepted the M Sophia before dawn, and described it as a "stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker." Panamanian authorities canceled the supertanker's flag on January 23, 2025, the AMP authority said ​in a statement. The maritime authority also said the Bella-1, a Russian-flagged tanker the U.S. seized ‍the same day near Iceland after a two-week pursuit, was once listed on the country's registry but this stopped being the case as of October 7, 2024.

A ship's flag determines who has authority over it. The U.S. ⁠says that ‌when a flag ⁠is canceled it can become stateless, meaning it lacks protections under international law and may be boarded or even seized. Panama's ‍maritime authority did not immediately respond to a request for more information on why the ships were ​no longer flagged as Panamanian.

The Bella-1 appeared to be the first time in recent memory ⁠that the U.S. military has seized a Russian-flagged vessel. Wednesday's tanker seizures were third and fourth after the United States intercepted two ⁠vessels in December and then captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a pre-dawn raid on the capital Caracas, and demanded authorities there open oil to U.S. companies or risk more ⁠military intervention.

Top Venezuelan officials have accused the U.S. of trying to steal the country's vast oil ⁠reserves, estimated to be ‌the largest in the world, but Trump said earlier this week he had reached a deal with Maduro's successor on crude exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US oversight of Venezuela may last years, Trump tells NYT

UPDATE 2-US oversight of Venezuela may last years, Trump tells NYT

 Global
2
Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tankertrackers.com says

Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tan...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but 'it's up to' Xi

UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but 'i...

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

UPDATE 3-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026