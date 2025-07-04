US trade deal eludes Europe days out from Trump’s deadline, sources say

European Union negotiators have failed so far to achieve a breakthrough in trade negotiations with the Trump administration and may now seek to extend the status quo to avoid tariff hikes, five EU diplomats briefed on the talks said on Friday.

The EU had already dropped hopes of a locking in a comprehensive trade agreement ahead of Trump's July 9 deadline, but following the Washington talks it was not clear if it would even secure a lighter agreement in principle. ($1 = 0.8490 euros)

