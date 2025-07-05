Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Terror Hideout in Poonch

Security forces discovered a terrorist hideout in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, recovering weapons and equipment. The operation, involving police and the Army, yielded hand grenades, ammunition, and other items. Meanwhile, a separate anti-terror operation in Kishtwar continues, as terrorists benefited from challenging terrain to evade capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:11 IST
Security Forces Uncover Terror Hideout in Poonch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, forces uncovered a terrorist hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The joint effort between police and the Army revealed a cache of weapons and ammunition.

The discovery in the Surankote forests included hand grenades, AK assault rifle rounds, and an assortment of other tactical items, officials reported. Despite this success, no arrests were made during the operation.

Simultaneously, an anti-terrorist operation persists in the Chatroo forest zone of Kishtwar district. Commencing on Wednesday night, it followed an encounter with hiding terrorists who evaded capture due to challenging environmental conditions.

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025