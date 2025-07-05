Security Forces Uncover Terror Hideout in Poonch
Security forces discovered a terrorist hideout in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, recovering weapons and equipment. The operation, involving police and the Army, yielded hand grenades, ammunition, and other items. Meanwhile, a separate anti-terror operation in Kishtwar continues, as terrorists benefited from challenging terrain to evade capture.
In a significant security operation, forces uncovered a terrorist hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The joint effort between police and the Army revealed a cache of weapons and ammunition.
The discovery in the Surankote forests included hand grenades, AK assault rifle rounds, and an assortment of other tactical items, officials reported. Despite this success, no arrests were made during the operation.
Simultaneously, an anti-terrorist operation persists in the Chatroo forest zone of Kishtwar district. Commencing on Wednesday night, it followed an encounter with hiding terrorists who evaded capture due to challenging environmental conditions.
