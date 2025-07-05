Pope Leo XIV Appoints Bishop Verny to Spearhead Child Protection Efforts

Pope Leo XIV has demonstrated continued dedication to addressing clergy sexual abuse by appointing France's Bishop Thibault Verny to lead the Vatican's child protection advisory commission. This move signals a commitment to strengthening efforts to safeguard children within the church.

Verny succeeds American Cardinal Sean O'Malley, the retired archbishop of Boston, who was the first president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Established by Pope Francis in 2014, the commission initially struggled to influence key reforms, such as the establishment of a tribunal to hold bishops accountable for shielding predator priests.

Verny, currently the bishop of Chambery, France, brings valuable experience, having audited French church centers that support abuse victims following a shocking report revealing widespread abuse in France. The bishop's appointment is hailed by O'Malley, recognizing Verny's dedication to ensuring accountability and justice for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)