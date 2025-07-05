Left Menu

Kuki Community Declines Government Formation Participation

The Kuki community in Manipur, India, determined not to partake in forming the new state government. This decision was made during a significant meeting at the Kuki Inpi Manipur headquarters, involving various community stakeholders. The Kuki community emphasized its non-compromising stance on cultural and political rights.

The Kuki community in Manipur has declared they will not be involved in the formation of the state's new government. This resolution was finalized following a joint meeting held at the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) secretariat in Churachandpur district.

The meeting, attended by representatives from various community groups such as the Kuki Students' Organisation, Kuki Christian Leaders Forum, and Kuki Chiefs Association, emphasized the collective decision. KIM made it clear that the community will not compromise on their land, cultural identity, and socio-political rights.

The organization stated that the resolution reflects the unified political vision and desires of the Kuki people and binds all community representatives to uphold these principles.

