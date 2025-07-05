Digital Revolution: India's Census Steps into the Future
The upcoming Indian Census marks its 16th iteration and will incorporate digital technology for the first time. With operations set to begin in April 2026, it will involve house listing and population enumeration phases, featuring real-time updates, a digital interface, and provision for self-enumeration.
In a progressive move, India is set to conduct its 16th Census using advanced digital technologies, a major shift from traditional methods. The Registrar General of India (RGI) has signified this transition by organizing a conference to align all state and Union Territory Census directors.
Scheduled to commence on April 1, 2026, the Census will take place over two phases: the House Listing Operation and the Population Enumeration. Throughout this process, a new digital interface will provide real-time updates, enhancing transparency and accessibility for all stakeholders.
A notable feature of this Census, which marks the eighth since India's independence, is the provision for self-enumeration via mobile applications. The census will cover details from household demographics to socio-economic and cultural aspects, reflecting India's evolving societal landscape.
