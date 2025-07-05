Digital Revolution: India's Census Steps into the Future

In a progressive move, India is set to conduct its 16th Census using advanced digital technologies, a major shift from traditional methods. The Registrar General of India (RGI) has signified this transition by organizing a conference to align all state and Union Territory Census directors.

Scheduled to commence on April 1, 2026, the Census will take place over two phases: the House Listing Operation and the Population Enumeration. Throughout this process, a new digital interface will provide real-time updates, enhancing transparency and accessibility for all stakeholders.

A notable feature of this Census, which marks the eighth since India's independence, is the provision for self-enumeration via mobile applications. The census will cover details from household demographics to socio-economic and cultural aspects, reflecting India's evolving societal landscape.

