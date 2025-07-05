Forestry Fallout: NHAI Blamed for Shimla Landslide Catastrophe

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh forest department lodged a police complaint against the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over its alleged involvement in a massive landslide on the Kaithlighat-Dhalli road near Shimla. The landslide resulted in the collapse of a five-storey building and caused severe damage to the surrounding forest area.

The forest department's inquiry cited the negligent execution of road cutting work by NHAI as the main cause of the disaster, which inflicted damages worth Rs 2.14 crore. This is the fourth case filed against NHAI in the past week, highlighting growing concerns over its road construction practices.

The complaint has added to the ongoing controversy involving local political figures, including Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, who has denied any wrongdoing while accusing NHAI of corruption and negligence. The case continues to develop, with local authorities assessing the full extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)