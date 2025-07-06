Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail in Property Dispute Assault Case

The Delhi High Court emphasized that anticipatory bail is an exceptional measure and should only be granted in extraordinary cases. This observation was made while denying bail to Ashish Kumar, accused of assault in a property dispute, highlighting the need for custodial interrogation and adherence to law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has underscored the exceptional nature of anticipatory bail, stressing it should be reserved for extraordinary circumstances. This was highlighted by Justice Ravinder Dudeja when denying bail to Ashish Kumar, a New Friends Colony resident accused in a property dispute-related assault case.

Justice Dudeja rejected Kumar's plea for bail, noting the accused's requirement for custodial interrogation to recover the alleged weapon involved. The court stressed that legal measures support those who adhere to the law, a principle not met by Kumar, who faced a non-bailable warrant after failing to join the investigation.

In court, Kumar claimed false implication tied to a family property dispute clash, sparked by unauthorized construction. However, reports confirmed injuries suffered by the complainant, with the court deeming the intervention necessary to ensure justice and order.

