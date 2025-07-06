Left Menu

NATGRID Revolutionizes Crime Control with Real-Time Intelligence Sharing

NATGRID, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, urges state police to use its real-time database for enhanced crime control and law enforcement. Piyush Goyal, CEO of NATGRID, commends states like Andhra Pradesh and Haryana for their effective usage. The system plays a crucial role in counter-terrorism and organized crime prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:58 IST
NATGRID Revolutionizes Crime Control with Real-Time Intelligence Sharing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NATGRID, a key initiative under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is urging state police forces to effectively utilize its real-time database for crime control and law enforcement. Piyush Goyal, NATGRID's CEO, recently communicated with police chiefs, emphasizing increased engagements and proactive use of the system for tackling criminal activities.

NATGRID shares vital information with 11 central agencies and state police forces, providing data on terrorism, organized crime, and financial transactions. The platform is pivotal in countering threats like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. After a slow start, its revival under Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores its national importance.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu have been highlighted for their proactive use of NATGRID. This has not only expanded the active user base but also enhanced crime prevention measures. Regular training and feedback sessions are facilitated to ensure state forces are equipped to maximize the system's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025