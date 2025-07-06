NATGRID Revolutionizes Crime Control with Real-Time Intelligence Sharing

NATGRID, a key initiative under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is urging state police forces to effectively utilize its real-time database for crime control and law enforcement. Piyush Goyal, NATGRID's CEO, recently communicated with police chiefs, emphasizing increased engagements and proactive use of the system for tackling criminal activities.

NATGRID shares vital information with 11 central agencies and state police forces, providing data on terrorism, organized crime, and financial transactions. The platform is pivotal in countering threats like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. After a slow start, its revival under Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores its national importance.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu have been highlighted for their proactive use of NATGRID. This has not only expanded the active user base but also enhanced crime prevention measures. Regular training and feedback sessions are facilitated to ensure state forces are equipped to maximize the system's potential.

