Building Hope: Telangana's Housing Revolution

The Congress government's ambitious initiative to construct 4.5 lakh houses under the Indiramma housing scheme in Telangana is making significant progress, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced. With an investment of Rs 22,500 crore, this project is transforming the lives of the state's 93 lakh families.

Speaking at a public meeting in Madhira, the Deputy CM highlighted the government's dedication to welfare programs designed to offer crucial benefits to a majority of Telangana families. Despite opposition, he emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to its public welfare agenda.

Besides housing, the government is improving the quality of life through additional measures like providing subsidized rice, affordable cooking gas, and free electricity. These initiatives, along with pensions for the elderly, disabled, and single women, underline a robust strategy to support the state's most vulnerable citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)