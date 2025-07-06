Chain Snatching Incident in Delhi's Harsh Vihar: A Brazen Robbery
Two masked motorcyclists allegedly snatched a 43-year-old man's gold chain in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, despite the area being well-lit at the time. The incident occurred around 11:15 pm on Saturday. Police investigations are ongoing, with CCTV footage being reviewed to identify the suspects.
Two masked motorcyclists brazenly snatched a gold chain from a 43-year-old cyclist in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, an official reported on Sunday. The daring incident unfolded around 11:15 pm on a Saturday night.
Piyush Ranjan Dass, the victim, recounted how the men approached him from behind, swiftly grabbed the chain, and disappeared into the night. Despite the street being well-illuminated, it was relatively deserted, complicating the identification of the masked assailants.
Following Dass' report, an e-FIR was lodged at Subhash Place police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are diligently examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to track down the suspects, although no arrests have yet been made.
