Heist Halted: Police Crack Down on $30K Robbery in Ludhiana

On Tuesday, Ludhiana police successfully apprehended four men accused of robbing a financial services company employee of CAD 30,000, equivalent to approximately Rs 20 lakh. The quick action by the authorities led to the recovery of the entire stolen amount. However, one suspect remains at large.

The robbery occurred on January 5 near the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana. According to Rupinder Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, the gang targeted a financial company employee in Jagraon, intercepting him as he arrived in Ludhiana by bus.

The accused allegedly posed as police officials, with one playing the role of a gunman, to intimidate the victim into handing over his bag containing the money. Following diligent investigations, police have detained four suspects and are actively pursuing the final gang member.

