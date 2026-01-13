Left Menu

Heist Halted: Police Crack Down on $30K Robbery in Ludhiana

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing a financial services employee of CAD 30,000 near the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana. The entire amount was recovered. Police are still searching for one suspect. The accused posed as police officials during the robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:44 IST
Heist Halted: Police Crack Down on $30K Robbery in Ludhiana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Ludhiana police successfully apprehended four men accused of robbing a financial services company employee of CAD 30,000, equivalent to approximately Rs 20 lakh. The quick action by the authorities led to the recovery of the entire stolen amount. However, one suspect remains at large.

The robbery occurred on January 5 near the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana. According to Rupinder Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, the gang targeted a financial company employee in Jagraon, intercepting him as he arrived in Ludhiana by bus.

The accused allegedly posed as police officials, with one playing the role of a gunman, to intimidate the victim into handing over his bag containing the money. Following diligent investigations, police have detained four suspects and are actively pursuing the final gang member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global
2
Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

 Global
3
High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

 India
4
BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026