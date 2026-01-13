Heist Halted: Police Crack Down on $30K Robbery in Ludhiana
Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing a financial services employee of CAD 30,000 near the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana. The entire amount was recovered. Police are still searching for one suspect. The accused posed as police officials during the robbery.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Ludhiana police successfully apprehended four men accused of robbing a financial services company employee of CAD 30,000, equivalent to approximately Rs 20 lakh. The quick action by the authorities led to the recovery of the entire stolen amount. However, one suspect remains at large.
The robbery occurred on January 5 near the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana. According to Rupinder Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, the gang targeted a financial company employee in Jagraon, intercepting him as he arrived in Ludhiana by bus.
The accused allegedly posed as police officials, with one playing the role of a gunman, to intimidate the victim into handing over his bag containing the money. Following diligent investigations, police have detained four suspects and are actively pursuing the final gang member.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Police Monitoring Sparks Fear in Kashmiri Mosques
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe
Haryana Police Crackdown: 67 Gangster Songs Removed in Anti-Crime Drive
Haryana Police Cracks Down on Violent Music Culture
Sexual assault case: Kerala court grants custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to police for 3 days.