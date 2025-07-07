Israel Strikes Back: Houthi Targets Hit in Yemen

The Israeli military confirmed a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled locations in Yemen, including the strategic ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif, as well as the Ras Qantib power plant.

The military intervention was described as a direct response to ongoing aggressions from the Iran-backed Houthi group against Israeli territory.

Sources within the Israeli defense sector assert that these actions are part of a broader strategy to curb Houthi influence in the region amid escalating tensions between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)