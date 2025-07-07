Left Menu

Man Arrested for Attempted Vandalism of Gandhi Statue in Pune

A suspected mentally unstable man attempted to desecrate a Gandhi statue at Pune railway station with a billhook. Identified as Suraj Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, he was detained by police. The Congress has condemned the act and announced plans to provide security to the statue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-07-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 09:37 IST
A man, perceived to be mentally unstable, allegedly attempted to vandalize Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Pune railway station, officials reported on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night, prompting local citizens to detain the suspect, Suraj Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, and hand him over to authorities. Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Zone 2) Milind Mohite confirmed the arrest.

The accused wielded a billhook in his attempt to damage the iconic statue. A case has been filed against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigations underway. Meanwhile, city Congress president Arvind Shinde denounced the act, pledging security for the statue and announcing a protest.

