Tazia Procession Clashes: Four Injured Following Electric Wire Dispute

Four people were injured in a village after being allegedly attacked over the cutting of an electric wire during a Tazia procession, police reported on Monday. The incident highlights communal tensions in the region.

According to police accounts, the victims, returning from Karbala on Sunday night, were assaulted with sticks and rods by members of another community. The injured are identified as Mohammad Intazar, Naushad Ansari, Arsh Mohammad, and Tipu Ansari, with Naushad and Tipu suffering severe injuries and transferred to a hospital in Varanasi.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi stated a complaint by Mohammad Khurshid alleged the victims cut an electric wire, prompting the attack. An FIR has been filed against Sadhu Yadav, Vishal Yadav, and Manish Yadav. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed a police presence in the area to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)