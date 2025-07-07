Exodus of Refugees into Mizoram Amid Ongoing Myanmar Conflict

An influx of refugees has descended upon Mizoram, northeastern India, following escalating tensions in Myanmar. Clashes between the Chin National Defence Force and the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram over pivotal areas have driven thousands across the border since July 2.

With ties to the Chin population, Mizoram has historically served as a refuge since Myanmar's 2021 military coup. Despite official reports indicating 3,000 arrivals, the number peaked at 4,000 amid ongoing conflict, as per security sources.

As fighting edges closer to Mizoram, the state's interior minister emphasized the necessity of delivering essential aid, mentioning that authorities recorded nearly 4,000 refugees in strategic border villages as of Sunday night.

