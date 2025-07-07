Left Menu

Exodus of Refugees into Mizoram Amid Ongoing Myanmar Conflict

Thousands of refugees have entered Mizoram, India, as clashes between rival armed groups in Myanmar's Chin State continue. The situation, which began on July 2, has seen approximately 4,000 people seeking refuge due to intensified fighting. Mizoram has been providing humanitarian aid to accommodate the influx.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An influx of refugees has descended upon Mizoram, northeastern India, following escalating tensions in Myanmar. Clashes between the Chin National Defence Force and the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram over pivotal areas have driven thousands across the border since July 2.

With ties to the Chin population, Mizoram has historically served as a refuge since Myanmar's 2021 military coup. Despite official reports indicating 3,000 arrivals, the number peaked at 4,000 amid ongoing conflict, as per security sources.

As fighting edges closer to Mizoram, the state's interior minister emphasized the necessity of delivering essential aid, mentioning that authorities recorded nearly 4,000 refugees in strategic border villages as of Sunday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

