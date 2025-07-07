Transforming Welfare: Union Minister Annapurna Devi's Digital Drive
Union Minister Annapurna Devi discusses the impact of digital systems on women and child welfare in India, her transition from homemaker to political leader, legal reforms, and efforts to curb child trafficking. Her journey underscores the progress of women in politics and societal changes over the years.
- Country:
- India
Digital transformation is revolutionizing women and child welfare in India, according to Union Minister Annapurna Devi. Through smartphones and apps, systems are faster and more transparent, reaching millions of beneficiaries. Tools like the Poshan Tracker app are enhancing efficiency and accountability among anganwadi workers and government initiatives.
Devi's political career, starting as a homemaker, highlights significant strides for Indian women. With strengthening legal systems and establishing fast-track courts, the Ministry is bolstering justice delivery, while fostering real-time tracking of welfare initiatives and improving safety networks through One-Stop centers and helplines.
Reflecting on societal changes, Devi notes a positive shift in attitudes towards women's rights and safety. Her push for decentralization in child protection laws demonstrates a commitment to grassroots empowerment, helping tackle issues like child marriage and trafficking effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
