Left Menu

CID to Probe Mysterious Log Accumulation at Himachal Pradesh's Pandoh Dam

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated a CID probe into logs amassing in the Pandoh Dam after last week's flash floods in Mandi amid allegations of illegal tree felling. The government criticized the BJP for allegedly supporting those responsible for illegal deforestation during their rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:39 IST
CID to Probe Mysterious Log Accumulation at Himachal Pradesh's Pandoh Dam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has handed over the investigation into the large-scale accumulation of logs in the Pandoh Dam to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following last week's devastating flash floods in Mandi. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday, amid allegations of illegal tree felling.

A state spokesperson highlighted the seriousness of the issue, explaining that the government seeks to uncover the reasons behind the massive wood accumulation. The spokesperson accused the opposition BJP party of having supported the forest mafia during its tenure, and for not holding anyone accountable for illegal deforestation at the time.

Amidst public concern, spurred by viral videos showing logs in the dam, the government emphasized its focus on rescuing flood victims. Meanwhile, they criticized the BJP for diverting attention from relief efforts to raise issues about the forest wood without acknowledging the plight of those suffering from the flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025