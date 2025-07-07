CID to Probe Mysterious Log Accumulation at Himachal Pradesh's Pandoh Dam

The Himachal Pradesh government has handed over the investigation into the large-scale accumulation of logs in the Pandoh Dam to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following last week's devastating flash floods in Mandi. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday, amid allegations of illegal tree felling.

A state spokesperson highlighted the seriousness of the issue, explaining that the government seeks to uncover the reasons behind the massive wood accumulation. The spokesperson accused the opposition BJP party of having supported the forest mafia during its tenure, and for not holding anyone accountable for illegal deforestation at the time.

Amidst public concern, spurred by viral videos showing logs in the dam, the government emphasized its focus on rescuing flood victims. Meanwhile, they criticized the BJP for diverting attention from relief efforts to raise issues about the forest wood without acknowledging the plight of those suffering from the flash floods.

