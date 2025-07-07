Former CJI D Y Chandrachud Addresses Controversy Surrounding Official Residence Overstay

In response to recent controversy, former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud addressed the issue surrounding his prolonged stay at the official residence on 5, Krishna Menon Marg, New Delhi. The former CJI clarified that his family, which includes his wife and two daughters with disabilities, was in the process of moving to a new government accommodation.

Chandrachud emphasized the urgency of securing a wheelchair-accessible home due to his daughters' medical conditions, which necessitate extensive care routines. He regretted the public scrutiny and detailed the health challenges faced by his daughters, who require specialized care and a clean environment.

The controversy arose when the Supreme Court administration informed the government about Chandrachud's extended occupancy beyond the permissible period, urging eviction based on official guidelines. Chandrachud noted that similar extensions have been granted to other justices under exceptional circumstances, citing precedents set by previous CJIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)