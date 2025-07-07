Delhi High Court Upholds Security Revocation for Turkish Firm, Prioritizes National Interest

The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the revocation of security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS), citing pressing national security concerns. The verdict dismissed the firm's plea against its disqualification, underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its aviation infrastructure.

Justice Sachin Datta highlighted the strategic importance of ground handling and cargo services at airports, which provide significant access to sensitive aviation zones. The court stated that such operations involve potential risks of espionage, especially amid recent geopolitical developments involving India and neighboring countries.

The court acknowledged the principles of natural justice but stressed the primacy of national security, affirming the decision aligned with constitutional requirements. Despite Celebi's protests, the court prioritized executive discretion in security matters, emphasizing that judicial reevaluation of such decisions is unwarranted when national safety is at risk.