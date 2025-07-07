Left Menu

Tragedy at Kota: Teen’s Reel Attempt Ends in Fatal Fall

A 19-year-old named Arjun Kahar tragically died after falling from a 100-foot height while filming a mobile phone reel in a popular tourist spot in Kota, Rajasthan. He slipped while descending from a hilly jungle. A case has been registered under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:09 IST
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Kota, Rajasthan, where a 19-year-old youth lost his life while attempting to make a mobile phone reel. The victim, identified as Arjun Kahar, was a Class 12 student living in the Kaithun area.

According to Circle Inspector Mahendra Maru of RK Puram, Arjun was visiting the Gapernath picnic spot with a group of friends. The original route being closed due to rains, they ventured through an alternative hilly jungle path. It was during the descent that Arjun slipped and suffered a fall from approximately 100 feet.

Sadly, Arjun sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to New Medical College Hospital in RK Puram by his friends. Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries en route. Authorities have registered a case under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

