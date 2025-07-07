Left Menu

Man Arrested for Alleged Long-term Job Promotion Exploitation

A man named Manoj Yadav was arrested in Ballia district after a woman accused him of raping her over two years under the pretext of promising her job promotions. Legal actions have been initiated against him as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A 27-year-old man, Manoj Yadav, was taken into custody on Monday following accusations from a 26-year-old woman, alleging he committed rape over a span of nearly two years by promising job promotions.

The incident took place in Ballia district, where both individuals worked at a marketing and networking company, according to officials.

Police reports indicate a formal complaint was filed, and Yadav was apprehended by authorities at the Bansdih crossing and subsequently jailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

