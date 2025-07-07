Witchcraft Murders Shock Bihar's Purnea District

In a disturbing incident in Bihar's Purnea district, five members of a family were allegedly killed and their bodies subsequently burned due to suspicions of witchcraft, according to police reports on Monday.

Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection to the gruesome murders and initiated a manhunt to capture other suspects potentially involved in the crime. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased victims.

As per Deputy Inspector General (Purnea) Pramod Kumar Mandal, initial investigations indicate that the tragedy unfolded on Sunday night when the victims from Tetma village were accused and attacked. The alleged assailants, believed to be from the same family as the victims, reportedly disposed of the bodies by setting them on fire in a nearby bush. Senior officials, along with forensic experts and a dog squad, are on-site to support the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)