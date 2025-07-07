Left Menu

Devastation in Kharkiv: Ukrainian Cities Under Siege

Russian drone attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine, left at least one person dead and 71 injured. President Zelenskiy is seeking further aid from allies as drone strikes also hit Odesa and Zaporizhzia. Attacks damaged several buildings. Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for strengthened air defenses from international allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian drone strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv resulted in at least one death and 71 injuries, according to officials on Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on international allies for increased support amid these escalating attacks.

In addition to the casualties, the attacks in Kharkiv damaged apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and the regional draft office. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that six Shahed drones targeted residential areas and vehicles within a span of 10 minutes.

Ukraine continues to urge Western nations to fulfill commitments aimed at bolstering its air defenses. Repeated drone and missile strikes across Ukraine heighten urgency for such support, marking a significant increase in hostilities since Russia's invasion began in February 2022.

