Global Political and Economic Events Calendar Unveiled

A detailed global events calendar has been released, covering crucial political, economic, and cultural happenings from early July to late August. The schedule includes state visits, economic summits, and historical commemorations.

Highlights include the state visits by key leaders such as Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to the UAE, Japanese Emperor Naruhito to Mongolia, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Namibia. Additionally, important meetings like the Eurogroup and ASEAN Foreign Ministers' gatherings feature prominently.

Anniversaries of historical significance are also noted, including the 20th anniversary of Israel's West Bank ruling and the 80th anniversaries of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks. Observances of national independence days, global justice celebrations, and major cultural festivals round out the calendar.

