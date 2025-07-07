Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Events Calendar Unveiled

This comprehensive diary outlines political, economic, and cultural events happening worldwide, ranging from state visits by global leaders to commemorative anniversaries in various nations. The calendar extends from early July through late August, capturing significant international activities that shape global political and economic landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A detailed global events calendar has been released, covering crucial political, economic, and cultural happenings from early July to late August. The schedule includes state visits, economic summits, and historical commemorations.

Highlights include the state visits by key leaders such as Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to the UAE, Japanese Emperor Naruhito to Mongolia, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Namibia. Additionally, important meetings like the Eurogroup and ASEAN Foreign Ministers' gatherings feature prominently.

Anniversaries of historical significance are also noted, including the 20th anniversary of Israel's West Bank ruling and the 80th anniversaries of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks. Observances of national independence days, global justice celebrations, and major cultural festivals round out the calendar.

