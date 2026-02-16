Netanyahu Announces Modi's Visit: India's International Relations Under Scrutiny

In a surprising turn of events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel later this month, leaving the Indian political community questioning the nation's communication channels.

Modi's visit, scheduled from February 25 to 26, aims to delve into key bilateral and regional issues, including India's engagement in the Middle East. His trip underscores Modi's global diplomatic outreach, having garnered significant popularity not just in Israel but worldwide. This journey marks Modi's second to the Jewish state, following his landmark trip in July 2017.

The Congress party, however, has criticized the situation, pointing out similar instances where foreign figures disclosed information about India's diplomatic and trade endeavors before official announcements. They express concerns over the apparent lack of transparency and assertive communication from their government.

(With inputs from agencies.)