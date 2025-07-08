SWAT Team Cracks Down on Interstate Arms Smuggling Ring in Meerut

In a decisive crackdown on illegal arms trade, Meerut police, in collaboration with a SWAT team, apprehended an interstate arms smuggler on Monday night. The operation resulted in the recovery of six illegal pistols, 12 magazines, and a motorcycle, according to official sources.

Identified as Sajid alias Pistol, the accused was caught under the strategic 'Operation Shastra'. Hailing from Kashiram Colony in Meerut, Sajid reportedly sourced firearms from Madhya Pradesh to supply across western Uttar Pradesh, police disclosed.

Interrogations revealed Sajid's modus operandi, involving the purchase of weapons for Rs 20,000-22,000 and reselling them at Rs 30,000-40,000. With a criminal background of 25 cases, Sajid was apprehended en route to deliver firearms to contacts, following a tip-off. The operation was spearheaded by SWAT in-charge Manish Sharma and Lisadi Gate police station in-charge Ashok Kumar.