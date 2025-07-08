Left Menu

SWAT Team Cracks Down on Interstate Arms Smuggling Ring in Meerut

In a coordinated effort, Meerut police and a SWAT team arrested Sajid, an alleged interstate arms smuggler. Seized from him were six illegal pistols, 12 magazines, and a motorcycle. Sajid, known as 'Pistol', has a significant criminal record with 25 cases, and his operations spanned across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:24 IST
SWAT Team Cracks Down on Interstate Arms Smuggling Ring in Meerut
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown on illegal arms trade, Meerut police, in collaboration with a SWAT team, apprehended an interstate arms smuggler on Monday night. The operation resulted in the recovery of six illegal pistols, 12 magazines, and a motorcycle, according to official sources.

Identified as Sajid alias Pistol, the accused was caught under the strategic 'Operation Shastra'. Hailing from Kashiram Colony in Meerut, Sajid reportedly sourced firearms from Madhya Pradesh to supply across western Uttar Pradesh, police disclosed.

Interrogations revealed Sajid's modus operandi, involving the purchase of weapons for Rs 20,000-22,000 and reselling them at Rs 30,000-40,000. With a criminal background of 25 cases, Sajid was apprehended en route to deliver firearms to contacts, following a tip-off. The operation was spearheaded by SWAT in-charge Manish Sharma and Lisadi Gate police station in-charge Ashok Kumar.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025