Tension Rises as US and China Clash Over Tibet

China has lambasted the United States for its stance on Tibet-related issues, stating Washington is in 'no position' to criticize. This follows a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, reiterated Beijing's view of the Dalai Lama as a political exile engaging in anti-China separatist actions.

Rubio expressed support for preserving Tibetans' cultural and religious heritage, deepening the rift over the Dalai Lama's succession plans, which China insists it will control based on historical precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)