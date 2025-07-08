Left Menu

Tension Rises as US and China Clash Over Tibet

China slammed the US for commenting on Tibet-related issues, following remarks by Marco Rubio on the Dalai Lama’s birthday. Beijing accused the Dalai Lama of being a separatist. The US showed support for Tibetan heritage preservation and autonomy. The Dalai Lama and his succession remain contentious points between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has lambasted the United States for its stance on Tibet-related issues, stating Washington is in 'no position' to criticize. This follows a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, reiterated Beijing's view of the Dalai Lama as a political exile engaging in anti-China separatist actions.

Rubio expressed support for preserving Tibetans' cultural and religious heritage, deepening the rift over the Dalai Lama's succession plans, which China insists it will control based on historical precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

