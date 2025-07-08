Left Menu

Renaming Dakshina Kannada: Embracing Regional Identity and Linguistic Pride

The Tulupara Horata Samiti has called for the renaming of Dakshina Kannada district to Mangaluru district, arguing that such a change would enhance regional identity and reflect the area's central city. The proposal is gaining attention and is set to be discussed in upcoming assembly sessions.

The Tulupara Horata Samiti, a regional organization based in Karnataka, has made headlines by urging the state government to rename Dakshina Kannada district to Mangaluru district. This move, they argue, would better reflect the region's central city and cultural identity.

Samiti leader Dayananda Kathalsar criticized the current name as a colonial remnant that fails to capture local linguistic and cultural aspirations. He pointed out that many districts in Karnataka, such as Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru, share names with their central cities, and Mangaluru should be no different.

The proposal is gaining traction and is expected to spark debate in upcoming assembly sessions, with identity and linguistic pride being significant political issues in the coastal region.

