Manipur High Court Demands NIA Action on Jiribam Killings

The Manipur High Court has demanded urgent action from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) regarding the Jiribam killings, in which three Meitei women and three children lost their lives to Kuki Hmar militants in November last year. The court underscored its concern over the slow pace of the investigation.

On Monday, a division bench consisting of Chief Justice K Somasekhar and Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh stressed the importance of filing a chargesheet, as it has been more than seven months since the incident. They instructed the NIA to submit a comprehensive progress report and warned against any delay in justice.

The court's directive followed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Soram Tekendrajit. Referring to the attack, where two additional civilians were killed and several houses torched, the court set the next hearing for July 24 to further assess the developments.

