Protest Erupts Over Alleged Student Abuse by TMCP Leader

Activists from CPI(M)'s student wing, SFI, took to the streets on Tuesday in Howrah district, demanding accountability from a local TMCP leader. This followed allegations of abuse against Souvik Roy, who reportedly targeted first-year students at Narasinha Dutta College.

Police intervened to prevent protestors from entering the college campus, where Souvik Roy is accused of inappropriate conduct caught on video during a freshman event. The SFI is adamant about pursuing justice, calling for Roy's arrest and a crackdown on similar behaviors within the TMCP.

Roy dismisses the allegations, arguing that video manipulation is at play and insists on his efforts to combat ragging. Meanwhile, West Bengal's BJP highlighted grave accusations, alleging humiliating practices against students at the college.

