Protest Erupts Over Alleged Student Abuse by TMCP Leader

Student activists from CPI(M)'s SFI protested at Howrah's Narasinha Dutta College, demanding action against TMCP leader Souvik Roy, accused of abusing students in a purported video. The protestors were stopped by police. Roy claims innocence, suggesting video manipulation. BJP alleges severe ragging incidents at the college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Activists from CPI(M)'s student wing, SFI, took to the streets on Tuesday in Howrah district, demanding accountability from a local TMCP leader. This followed allegations of abuse against Souvik Roy, who reportedly targeted first-year students at Narasinha Dutta College.

Police intervened to prevent protestors from entering the college campus, where Souvik Roy is accused of inappropriate conduct caught on video during a freshman event. The SFI is adamant about pursuing justice, calling for Roy's arrest and a crackdown on similar behaviors within the TMCP.

Roy dismisses the allegations, arguing that video manipulation is at play and insists on his efforts to combat ragging. Meanwhile, West Bengal's BJP highlighted grave accusations, alleging humiliating practices against students at the college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

