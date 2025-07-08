Left Menu

Arrest Made in Puttur College Student Assault Case

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a college student in Puttur, resulting in pregnancy. The accused, Krishna J Rao, was apprehended in T Narasipura and brought to Mangaluru. The case gained attention when the victim unexpectedly gave birth, inciting outrage among locals.

Updated: 08-07-2025 18:03 IST
A man has been detained over an alleged sexual assault of a college student that led to her pregnancy in Puttur, police reported Tuesday. The suspect, Krishna J Rao, 21, was arrested on July 4 in T Narasipura and transferred to Mangaluru for further inquiry.

This alleged assault gained public attention after the 21-year-old student unexpectedly gave birth in a private hospital, igniting outrage in the Puttur region and drawing responses from local citizens and political figures.

The student accused Rao, a Bappalige resident, of rape, leading to the June 24 registration of the case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as he remained elusive to law enforcement until his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

