Justice Delayed: The Ongoing Saga of the 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenged Delhi Police regarding the extended incarceration of accused individuals involved in the 2020 riots case. Despite the passage of five years, arguments regarding charges have yet to conclude, raising concerns about prolonged jail time.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar questioned the necessity of such prolonged detainment during Tasleem Ahmed's bail application hearing. Ahmed, facing charges under the UAPA, is accused in the supposed larger conspiracy connected to the riots.

Defense attorney Mehmood Pracha highlighted trial delays without addressing the case's merits. Citing examples of co-accused granted bail due to similar delays, Pracha underscored the extended case timeline. The hearing continues on July 9, with the court and prosecution at odds over trial postponement responsibilities.

