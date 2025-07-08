Left Menu

Justice Delayed: The Ongoing Saga of the 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Delhi High Court questioned the prolonged detention of accused individuals in the 2020 riots case. With five years passed and charges still under debate, the court addressed concerns about trial delays. The case involves over 700 witnesses and is charged under the UAPA against accused like Tasleem Ahmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:46 IST
Justice Delayed: The Ongoing Saga of the 2020 Delhi Riots Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenged Delhi Police regarding the extended incarceration of accused individuals involved in the 2020 riots case. Despite the passage of five years, arguments regarding charges have yet to conclude, raising concerns about prolonged jail time.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar questioned the necessity of such prolonged detainment during Tasleem Ahmed's bail application hearing. Ahmed, facing charges under the UAPA, is accused in the supposed larger conspiracy connected to the riots.

Defense attorney Mehmood Pracha highlighted trial delays without addressing the case's merits. Citing examples of co-accused granted bail due to similar delays, Pracha underscored the extended case timeline. The hearing continues on July 9, with the court and prosecution at odds over trial postponement responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025