Asiya Andrabi Convicted in UAPA Case by Delhi Court
A Delhi court has convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi under the UAPA for conspiracy and terrorism. The ruling follows her 2018 arrest, along with her two associates, for waging war against India. The sentence will be determined on January 17.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has found Asiya Andrabi, leader of the Kashmiri separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat, guilty in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The court's judgment, issued by Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh, includes convictions under sections 18 for conspiracy and 38 related to terrorist organization membership.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charged Andrabi with waging war against India through incendiary speeches. Andrabi, who was arrested in April 2018, will learn her sentence on January 17.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi court convicts Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi, two others in UAPA case.
RMZ Millenia Towers Achieves LEED Gold: A Legacy of Sustainability
Iranian State Media's Coerced Confessions: An Inside Look
Ukrainian Parliament Rejects Shmyhal's Appointment Amid Political Tensions
Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Promise of Unspecified 'Help'