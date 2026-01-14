Asiya Andrabi Convicted in UAPA Case by Delhi Court

A Delhi court has found Asiya Andrabi, leader of the Kashmiri separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat, guilty in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court's judgment, issued by Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh, includes convictions under sections 18 for conspiracy and 38 related to terrorist organization membership.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charged Andrabi with waging war against India through incendiary speeches. Andrabi, who was arrested in April 2018, will learn her sentence on January 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)