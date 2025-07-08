Tragedy on Tracks: Woman's Harrowing Ordeal Unfolds

A harrowing incident unfolded in Rohtak as a 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in an empty coach of a stationary train. The police have initiated an investigation by reviewing available CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime.

The woman's ordeal began on June 24 when she disappeared from her home, as reported by her husband. She recounted her traumatic experience to the police, explaining that a man approached her at a railway station claiming to be sent by her husband, before taking her to a train where the assault occurred.

Following the assault, the victim suffered severe injuries, losing her leg when a train ran over her. The GRP has taken over the investigation. Meanwhile, the woman remains in a state of trauma and will require counseling to aid in her recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)