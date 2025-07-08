Captured Naxalite Behind Deadly Chhattisgarh IED Blast

Sodhi Ganga, a Naxalite, was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast that killed an additional superintendent of police in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, last month, police have confirmed.

The arrest, made by the State Investigation Agency (SIA), marks the first in the case following the attack that killed Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje on June 9. Girepunje lost his life after an IED concealed by Naxalites detonated in the Konta area whilst two other officers suffered injuries.

Ganga, head of the Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) of Maoists in the area, confessed to his role, providing names of accomplices involved in the incident. As investigations continue, the blast underscores the heightened tensions and ongoing threat of Naxalite activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)