NSG Launches City Governance Exchange in China to Boost Local Government

In a strategic move to enhance local governance and public sector capability, the National School of Government (NSG) has initiated a learning exchange visit to China focused on city governance and municipal innovation. The programme, which runs from 7 to 27 July, is hosted by Beijing Jiaotong University and supported by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

The initiative is part of the NSG’s broader international knowledge-sharing agenda aimed at equipping South Africa’s public officials with the tools and insights necessary to build developmental, inclusive, and capable municipalities that can deliver effectively in a changing and demanding governance landscape.

Focus on Learning from Chinese Local Governance Excellence

According to a statement from the NSG, the learning exchange programme will explore the remarkable progress China has made in local government performance, smart city development, participatory governance, poverty eradication, and service delivery innovation. These achievements are particularly relevant as South Africa charts its path toward eliminating poverty and inequality by 2030, in line with the goals of its National Development Plan (NDP) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

China’s experience in leveraging local government structures to drive national development and eradicate absolute poverty by 2020—a decade ahead of the global target—provides valuable lessons for South African policymakers. The NSG believes that understanding these strategies firsthand will inform and improve the domestic approach to municipal governance.

Equipping Local Leaders for Inclusive Growth

With the South African government under the 7th Administration prioritising inclusive economic growth, job creation, and lowering the cost of living, the NSG has emphasized the pivotal role that local governments play in delivering on these commitments.

“Municipalities are the engine rooms of development. They are where national policy meets local realities,” said Professor Busani Ngcaweni, Principal of the NSG. “This city governance exchange is not just about learning what works elsewhere; it is about equipping our public officials with practical tools to make municipalities more efficient, more inclusive, and more responsive to citizen needs.”

Deepening Global Partnerships and Skills Exchange

Professor Ngcaweni highlighted that partnerships are central to the NSG’s strategy. “They allow us to deepen our training capabilities, diversify our learning platforms, and tap into areas of expertise we may not possess domestically,” he stated.

The NSG has consistently focused on fostering collaborative training environments, both locally and internationally, where public servants can engage with cutting-edge governance innovations and global policy trends. This includes exposure to governance approaches from both the Global South and North, offering a balanced perspective on public sector reform.

Programme Objectives and Expected Outcomes

The exchange programme in China is structured to:

Study municipal innovation strategies that have driven public service transformation in Chinese cities.

Observe smart city technologies and digitised governance models in action.

Understand China’s approaches to urban planning, infrastructure development, and inclusive service delivery.

Learn how local governments contributed to achieving national goals, including the eradication of absolute poverty and the expansion of public welfare systems.

The NSG expects participating South African officials to return with actionable insights, strategic frameworks, and a renewed focus on performance-driven governance, especially at the municipal level.

Towards a Capable Developmental State

This programme aligns with South Africa’s vision of building a capable, ethical, and developmental state. As local governments struggle with a growing list of challenges—from resource constraints to infrastructure backlogs and public trust deficits—initiatives like this learning exchange offer valuable pathways to policy innovation and performance enhancement.

The NSG’s investment in global learning partnerships reflects its belief that development is not insular—and that cross-border collaboration is essential for nations like South Africa seeking to balance economic transformation with service delivery excellence.

A Step Forward in Public Sector Excellence

The NSG’s learning exchange programme with China underscores a clear recognition: global best practices in governance can and should be adapted to local contexts for effective implementation. As participating officials gain deeper exposure to governance innovation in one of the world’s most rapidly transforming economies, South Africa is poised to benefit from the experience—particularly in advancing the goals of municipal transformation, inclusive growth, and developmental governance.