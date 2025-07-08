Left Menu

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Taliban Leaders

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for the Taliban's supreme leader and the head of Afghanistan's supreme court, accusing them of persecuting women and girls, as well as other individuals opposing the Taliban's gender policies.

Updated: 08-07-2025 20:09 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) took significant legal action on Tuesday by issuing arrest warrants for the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhunzada, and Afghanistan's Supreme Court head, Abdul Hakim Haqqani. The charges stem from their alleged persecution of women and girls in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power nearly four years ago.

The ICC accuses these leaders of targeting individuals who do not conform to the Taliban's restrictive gender policies, as well as those perceived as politically aligned with the rights of girls and women. These moves by the ICC signal a strong international response to the ongoing human rights violations in Afghanistan.

The charges highlight the broader concern about the Taliban's governance, particularly its impact on gender equality and political freedom. The warrants underscore the global community's commitment to holding leaders accountable for human rights abuses.

