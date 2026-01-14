Women's Rights Group Brings Sexual Assault Allegations Against Julio Iglesias

Spanish prosecutors are set to hear testimony from two women who allege sexual assault by the renowned singer Julio Iglesias, according to Women's Link Worldwide, the organization that filed the complaint. Attempts by Reuters to reach Iglesias's representatives were unsuccessful.

The complaint, lodged at Spain's High Court, accuses Iglesias of human trafficking for forced labor and sexual abuse, among other charges. Women's Link Worldwide executive director, Jovana Rios, announced that the High Court prosecutor's office will take statements from the women as protected witnesses.

Despite the high-profile nature of the case, no official court date has been set, and the prosecutor's office has not commented further due to the preliminary inquiry's confidential status. Iglesias, celebrated as one of the world's top-selling Latin artists, faces serious allegations, drawing parallels to recent high-profile cases involving Spanish citizens abroad.