Three brothers sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Bhadohi

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:28 IST
A court here on Tuesday sentenced three brothers to life imprisonment in a 2023 murder case. The court of District and Sessions Judge Akhilesh Dubey also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on each of the convicts.

According to District Government Counsel Mukesh Upadhyay, the three convicts -- Qasim, Hashim, and Amin alias Diesel -- were found guilty of killing Saudagar Ali in Ghamahapur locality under Kotwali police station limits. The murder, committed on October 13, 2023, was the result of an old rivalry.

The judge also directed that half of the total fine collected be paid to the victim's mother, Saeedul Nisa.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the murder was an act of revenge. In June 2021, Saudagar Ali had allegedly murdered the youngest brother of the convicts, Sabir, after offering him alcohol. Saudagar was arrested and later released on bail in August 2023.

On the night of October 13, 2023, the three men spotted Saudagar Ali drinking near Faridan pond and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

Following a complaint by the victim's mother, police registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act. The accused were arrested and a chargesheet was filed after investigation.

